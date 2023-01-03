News you can trust since 1877
Concerns raised as bridge in Gosport's Alver Valley floods due to rainfall

A GOSPORT bridge has completely flooded due to increased rainfall.

By Sophie Lewis
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 4:17pm
Apple Dumpling Bridge covered in water due to rainfall. Picture: Philip Normington-Johnson
Apple Dumpling Bridge covered in water due to rainfall. Picture: Philip Normington-Johnson

The Apple Dumpling Bridge, Gosport, has been seen to have completely flooded on January 3.

The bridge, which is situated near Motte and Bailey Castle and is a known dog walking spot, allows pedestrians to cross over the River Alver, but it is currently partially submerged under water due to flooding.

It is not an uncommon occurrence for the bridge to flood due to heavy rainfall, causing the river beneath it to rise.

This area of the river, where the bridge is situated, is usually not deep and it is common to see dogs taking a dip in the summer and it is shallow enough for people to walk across the water with wellies.

The current flooding is partially covering the bridge and it spans across the land on either side, making it significantly deeper than it usually is on a normal day to day basis.