Concerns raised as bridge in Gosport's Alver Valley floods due to rainfall
A GOSPORT bridge has completely flooded due to increased rainfall.
The bridge, which is situated near Motte and Bailey Castle and is a known dog walking spot, allows pedestrians to cross over the River Alver, but it is currently partially submerged under water due to flooding.
It is not an uncommon occurrence for the bridge to flood due to heavy rainfall, causing the river beneath it to rise.
This area of the river, where the bridge is situated, is usually not deep and it is common to see dogs taking a dip in the summer and it is shallow enough for people to walk across the water with wellies.
The current flooding is partially covering the bridge and it spans across the land on either side, making it significantly deeper than it usually is on a normal day to day basis.