Following the publication of a limited version of an investigation into of 16 social events held while lockdown restrictions were in place, MPs in south Hampshire continue to tackle the fall-out of the damaging report.

The report found the parties were held at number 10 Downing Street and the cabinet office, with one in the department for education.

Now the MP for Portsmouth North and former defence secretary, Penny Mordaunt, says the revelations represent a ‘huge breach of trust’ – and she has made her views known to the government.

The Conservative MP said: ‘The report didn’t say much, and there is clearly more to follow and more the public will want to know. What matters now is the PM’s response and reset of the culture at the heart of government. I have made my views known to government and expect swift action that recognises huge breech of trust this has caused.

‘These are important matters against a backdrop of serious challenges at home and overseas. We need calm heads.’

Gosport MP and former culture minister Caroline Dinenage said she was ‘extremely frustrated’ that the Sue Gray report had not brought the issue to an end, as the country waits for the Metropolitan Police investigation into the criminality of the alleged Downing Street parties during the pandemic.

The Conservative MP said: ‘I am extremely frustrated that the version of the Sue Gray report published this week did not bring this issue to a conclusion, because of the Metropolitan Police investigation.

‘It is vital that the full report is published once this ongoing process is over.

‘I’m also exasperated that this matter, while important, has been allowed to distract focus from so many of the other important local, national, and global issues facing us all at the moment.’

When asked if prime minister Boris Johnson continued to enjoy the confidence of the Gosport MP, she said: ‘I am awaiting the outcome of the police investigation and the full unredacted report.’

Meanwhile Fareham MP and attorney general Suella Braverman voiced her continued support for the prime minister, who has faced seven public declarations of no confidence from fellow Tory MPs.

Suella Braverman said: ‘I support the PM because he has been – and continues to be – an effective leader. Delivering Brexit after years of crisis, getting the big calls right on Covid, and achieving the impossible by making the UK the first country in the world to use the vaccine.

‘Thanks to his leadership and service our economy is growing fast and our society is the most open in Europe.’

The office of Conservative MP for Havant, Alan Mak, said the MP was not able to comment due to the ‘convention’ governing his role as a government whip.

Earlier in the week saw Conservative MP for Meon Valley, Flick Drummond, say she was ‘frustrated’ that the report had not been published in full.

Portsmouth South MP, Stephen Morgan, blasted the prime minister for his handling of the scandal.

The Labour politician said: 'We don't need the Sue Gray report to tell us that the prime minister brazenly broke rules he set for the rest of us and then lied about it.’

