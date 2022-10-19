George McAleese, who served as Gosport Conservative Association deputy chairman, was accused of making racist remarks during an exchange on Facebook.

The remarks were made in reply to a comment about preparations for King Charles III’s coronation.

Responding to an article posted by The Guardian, a username with the surname Ahmed said: ‘It’s on a Saturday, no bank holiday? That’s the only thing to be excited about.’

Archive photo of George McAleese in 2017. Picture by: Malcolm Wells

A Facebook account reportedly belonging to Mr McAleese replied: ‘Your name says it all. Take the British benefits but deny the British culture’.

In emails seen by The News, a member of the public contacted Mr McAleese, calling his viewpoint ‘hugely damaging’.

A reply seemingly from Mr McAleese said that the ‘tongue in cheek comments’ supporting the British monarchy had ‘overstepped the mark’ – but no ‘raciest (sic) views were intended’ and the comments were deleted from Facebook.

Another member of the public contacted The News to highlight that the Facebook account linked to Mr McAleese had shared a picture of Enoch Powell.

The former MP was infamous for his ‘Rivers of Blood’ speech in 1968, which was criticised for directing fear and hatred at the UK’s ethnic minority communities.

The picture of Mr Powell carried the title: ‘Every single day this man is proven more right’.

The complaint about Mr McAleese ‘tongue in cheek’ comments were forwarded to Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage, who said that Tory association chief had resigned his post.

In an email seen by The News Ms Dinenage said: ‘As an MP, sadly, I have no formal links with Gosport Conservative Association.

‘Please rest assured this matter was reported to Central Office when you initially raised your concerns with the Association. The matter is now with CCHQ and Mr McAleese will likely be suspended while this is investigated.

‘Mr McAleese has resigned from his role as Deputy Chairman and has assured me of his sincere apologies for these comments and for any upset caused.

‘I strongly agree that racist abuse should never be tolerated.’

