Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage has said she will be supporting Ms Mordaunt to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister.

Ms Dinenage said the former defence secretary and Royal Navy reservist was the party’s ‘best chance’ to win the next election.

On Twitter, the MP said ‘I wish all my colleagues good luck in the leadership contest, especially close friends and neighbours. Today I’ve told (Penny Mordaunt) she has my support.

Penny Mordaunt in Downing Street, London, in 2018. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

‘We must win the next election. She is our best chance. She is Labour’s most feared opponent.’

So far, seven MPs have publicly backed Ms Mordaunt, including John Lamont, Nicola Richards, Michael Fabricant, Andrea Leadsom, Kieran Mullan, Sir Charles Walker – and now Caroline Dinenage.

A candidate needs the backing of eight Conservative MPs to put themselves forward as a candidate in the leadership race.

Suella Braverman, attorney general, arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Picture: AP Photo/Frank Augstein

The fresh support for the Portsmouth North MP comes as a snap survey for the i newspaper has found that the Portsmouth North MP is the most popular choice among young Conservative Party activists.

In a poll of Conservative Party members aged under 25 conducted for the i newspaper, the former defence secretary came out on top with 16 per cent of the vote – closely followed by MP Steve Baker at 15.6 per cent.

Meanwhile Fareham MP Suella Braverman has had her leadership campaign boosted by the MPs Richard Drax and Philip Hollobone airing their support, bringing the total of MPs backing her leadership campaign to nine.

Once nominations are submitted, Conservative MPs can vote on who they think would make the best leader.

In the first round of voting, candidates who receive fewer than 18 votes are eliminated, with required votes rising to 36 votes in round two.

Voting continues until just two candidates remain.