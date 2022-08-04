Rachel and Jack Linter are trying to organise a minutes’ applause for Maximus at Saturday’s home fixture against Lincoln City.

Ms Linter, 32, said she gave birth to stillborn little tot on June 19 – Father’s Day.

Rachel and Jack Linter are hoping to organise a minutes applause at Fratton Park this Saturday, paying tribute to their son Maximus who passed away. Picture is Jack, 20-month-old Zachary, and Rachel.

The Copnor resident told The News: ‘I didn’t feel him move on one of the mornings, two days before Father’s Day, so I went to hospital and they told us he passed away.

‘It’s one of the worst things a parent can go through, horrendous.

‘You don’t expect it to happen. We had bought all of his stuff and got it ready.

‘We had to ask people to come and clear it, because we couldn’t cope with it.’

Rachel and Jack got together after going to the 2019 Checkatrade Trophy final together at Wembley. Picture is Jack, 20-month-old Zachary, and Rachel.

Ms Linter added her 20-month-old son Zachary gets her and her partner through the tough times.

She said she had ectopic pregnancy – when a fertilised egg implants itself outside of the womb – when she was younger, and had to have one of her fallopian tubes removed, making it difficult for her to have children.

‘Zachary was our little miracle and we were over the moon to give him a little brother,’ she said.

‘When this all happened our world truly fell apart.’

The family are hopeful of getting as many fans as possible to join in the Maximus tribute, on the 19th minute.

The staunch Blues fan and season ticket holder insisted Maximus would have been as passionate a Pompey supporter like the rest of his family.

The couple are hopeful of a special tribute – which will also be Zachary’s first game – during the 19th minute of Saturday’s match.

‘We’re hoping to spread the word so everyone can celebrate Max with us,’ she added.

‘It would be extremely emotional, and set us off crying, but it would mean an awful lot.’

Mr Linter said the couple’s first match was the 2019 Checkatrade Trophy final victory against Sunderland at Wembley, and has been with Rachel ever since.

He said a full stand, or the whole of Fratton Park, clapping for Maximus would be a memorable moment.

‘It would mean the world to me because I’ve been going to Fratton Park since I was four,’ he added.