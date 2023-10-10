Cosham crews alerted to fire in scrubland in Hilsea after smoke drifted onto M27
More than ten emergency calls were made following a blaze in Hilsea.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Oct 2023
Cosham crews were alerted to a small area of scrubland alight off of London Road in Hilsea.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service Control Room received more than 10 emergency calls reporting the blaze.
The firefighters were called to the scene at around 6pm yesterday (October 9), after smoke from the fire was reportedly drifting across the M27.The five metre by five metre fire was extinguished and dampened down using a hose reel before firefighters returned to the station shortly after 7pm.