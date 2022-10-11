Fire crews have been called to a car fire on the Eastern Road.

A crew from Cosham Fire Station were scrambled to the stretch of the busy road near the Farlington Play Field around 4.45am this morning.

The driver of a Mercedes had been forced to abandon his vehicle after its engine caught alight, according to crew manager Jake Orr.

The firefighter said: ‘We believe it was a mechanical fault.

‘The car was about 50 per cent damaged by the fire – the driver in the car wasn’t hurt, he manged to jump out.’

Firefighters spent more than an hour dealing with the incident, and paramedics were not required to attend the scene.

The Cosham crew manager said the driver had responded well to the situation.