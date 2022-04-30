Cosham pharmacy to install automated prescription machine for 24/7 service

Portsmouth City Council approved the application submitted by Everetts Pharmacy on Wednesday, allowing the High Street business to provide 24/7 collections.The Medpoint machine will be built into the wall of the shopfront, following in the footsteps of similar services provided by several other pharmacies across Portsmouth .

A condition of the decision to grant planning permission is that the equipment is installed within the next three years.At the same time, the council also approved a separate planning application to put up new signs on the front of the building to advertise the machine.Everetts first installed the equipment at its Locks Heath branch. It uses a text PIN number system to allow people to collect their prescriptions.It said the Cosham machine would be installed 'in the very near future' and that there was 'growing demand' for the service.