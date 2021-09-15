Cosham redevelopment plans met with positive response - but concern over 850 future homes

Computer generated images of what the new Cosham fire station could look like. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Cosham library in Spur Road is hosting exhibitions this week with the developers and design teams behind the various redevelopment works on hand to meet residents.

Plans on display include those for the new Cosham fire station at the former PCMI site in Northern Road, a 50 apartment supported living block for people with dementia, and improvements for pedestrian and bus access around Spur Road and Portsbridge roundabouts.

Hundreds of people attended the exhibition as it opened today, with mostly positive feedback about the proposals on display, according to Portsmouth City Councillor Lee Mason, who represents the Cosham ward.

Drop-in event at Cosham Library, Portsmouth on Tuesday 14th September 2021, to look at the ideas and plans for several exciting new schemes such as a new fire station, new dementia facility and roundabout improvement. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Cllr Mason said: ‘People are aware of what is happening and people on the whole are welcoming of the new fire station.

‘People are concerned about the use of public space at King George V playing fields and its pay for access.’

While the fields are currently pay for access, Cllr Mason said many residents have grown accustomed using the space for free informal kickabouts – but this could change with the creation of more fencing and pitches on the site.

The proposed changes to the playing fields would create almost a dozen pitches, including four artificial turf pitches, alongside a new pavilion with a cafe space – replacing the old building that was badly damaged by arson in 2017.

But many residents were concerned that the impact of any positive changes under discussion will be dwarfed by the large number of new homes proposed for the area.

Cllr Mason said: ‘There has been a lot of concern about the 850 houses (in the centre of Cosham) and the 450 that are being put on the land at Lakeside.

‘850 homes is far too high.

‘It could really destroy the centre of Cosham.’

Barry and Doreen Gladding, who have lived in Cosham for more than 50 years, said the plans for the amenities and services were ‘thought out really well’ – but they agreed that concerns around housing were their priority.

Barry said: ‘Cosham was a little village when we moved here. It has got to change. It has gone down a lot since they built the prescint.

‘The biggest concern going forward will be the 850 homes.’

The exhibition in Cosham library will run on Wednesday between 7.30am and 11.30am.

