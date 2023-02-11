Cosham writer sets up Go Fund Me for homeless disabled man prompting donations from a local business

Dave Page, a screenwriter, first came across Adam living rough on Cosham High Street a year ago, and got chatting.

Adam, who is paralysed from the waist down and uses a mobility scooter, says he found himself on the streets when his dad, who was also disabled and Adam – his registered carer, passed away and he was not on the lease for their shared flat.

Dave, from Cosham, said: ‘Anybody familiar with Cosham High Street will also be familiar with Adam.

A rough sleeper Picture: Adobe Stock

‘Just before Christmas, I was chatting with him and his power chair was broken down and needed some electrical work done on it. He has been let down by the council several times and was having a really a bad time.

‘I put out something on Facebook asking if anybody might be interested in chipping in the money to get his chair fixed.’

Dave was soon contacted by his good friend and owner of local firm Hampshire Roofing Limited, Russell Lace, who offered £100 to help with the cost of the chair, and it didn’t stop there. Dave was soon notified that the fundraising page had reached its goal, with an anonymous donation bringing it to a total of £500, allowing him to book Adam at least 15 nights at a Travelodge in Hilsea, offered to the rough sleeper at a discounted rate.

‘I put together the Go Fund Me so that any money that was raised would put him up, and give him time off the streets,’ Dave said.

‘I’ve been cold before, and when I started the page – it was really cold. I gave him the money on the high street, he was absolutely chuffed,’ said Dave.

Dave hopes to continue the fundraising page to help secure Adam as many days accommodation as possible, while he reaches a more long-term solution.

He said: ‘Any donation no matter how small would be incredibly welcome. Any money raised will be used solely to ensure that he spends as many evenings as possible under a roof with a bed and a hot shower.’