As the cost-of-living crisis continues, it is anticipated that costs will keep rising leaving The Literacy Hubs in the lurch as it struggles to fund its projects – which aim to minimise the literacy gap for children in the city.

Portsmouth has some of the lowest literacy levels in the UK, with nearly a quarter of children living in poverty leaving them twice as likely to fall below expected levels of reading and writing by age 11, affecting their future prospects.

The Literacy Hubs is a not-for-profit charity which provides playful, imaginative and fun reading and writing support to primary school aged children in Portsmouth, but rising costs and reduced budgets have forced a number of schools to pull out of their programme.

Chair of Trustees, Jackie Rainford, with her grandson.

As a result, the charity set up by Becca Dean MBE, has lost support and funding and is now making an ‘urgent’ appeal for at least £15,000 to save the vital hubs, opening a CrowdFunder for donations.

This will go towards staffing costs and funding the projects which the children produce.

Volunteers support children once a week after school on a number of projects they would not otherwise get the opportunity to experience, including writing and creating films, taking part in radio debates, and publishing a book of short stories.

Jackie Rainford, chair of trustees, said: ‘We cannot continue to do this vital work without urgent financial support.

‘All donations will ensure that children from some of the most deprived areas of Portsmouth get the additional support that they need, and importantly we can also begin to create waves of literacy support across the country.’

The children are supported by two Hubs, Pompey Pirates – a replica pirate ship housed at the Omega Centre in Southsea – and Portsea Sailors at the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

Charlotte Harding, a trustee at the charity added: ‘We have set a target of £15,000 but the more we can raise the better.

‘If it doesn't raise enough, it does look very bleak for the charity and the children it supports. But we are remaining positive that we can save this amazing charity.’