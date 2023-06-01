An unprecedented demand is emerging for financial and mental health support from families, many of whom are working hard but are finding themselves unable to cope.

A community roundtable hosted by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Community Foundation (HIWCF), an independent charitable foundation, has shone a spotlight on the impact of rising living costs on individuals and families in local communities.

Rebecca Kennelly, chair of trustees at HIWCF, was joined by representatives of various community organisations who described an escalating crisis among groups of people they haven’t traditionally supported such as families with working parents and private household owners. Families and individuals are most commonly seeking support with rent and mortgage payments, energy, bills and food.

According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), the cost of everyday consumables has risen by 16.5 per cent, the highest rise since September 1977. In the last year energy prices for the average household have gone up 20 per cent.

Record energy costs are also a concern for charities and non-profit organisations. According to the National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO), average energy prices for charities are still four and a half times higher than in February 2021, yet charitable income has not seen a like-for-like increase.

End Child Poverty has also revealed concerning figures about poverty in Hampshire – 33.2 per cent of children living in Portsmouth live in low-income households.

Rev Tracey Ansell, who runs a community pantry attached to North End Baptist Church in Portsmouth, said 90 per cent of people are coming forward not just for food, but for information and support services on wide range of issues from debt management, employment and mental health.

She has seen a 60 per cent increase in those seeking help, and where these used to be mainly single people, now the majority are families, referred through schools and children's services. She says that 15 per cent of people visiting the pantry have stolen items through fear of being unable to feed their children.

All of this is having an enormous impact on the mental wellbeing of Rev Ansell’s volunteers: ‘The biggest impact I have seen, as the stories are being told week in week out, is that we are having to check in on our volunteers on a regular basis. It’s having a massive impact on our volunteers. We’re having to do regular mental health checks on them and that’s something that in over 20 years of ministry, I’ve never had to do.’

HIWCF awards grants on behalf of donors including local companies, individuals, families, charitable trusts, government agencies and local partnerships. In 2022 it gave out approximately £1.9m, £1.3m of which was given to help reduce the impact of poverty across the county.

Jacqui Scott, HIWCF CEO said: ‘The cost-of-living crisis affects all of us across society as the prices of everyday essentials, fuel and energy are rising. We understand that many people across Hampshire and the island are finding it hard to make ends meet so we are keen to work across the region to see what support we can provide as a community foundation and give voice to those who are struggling.’