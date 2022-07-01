Costa Coffee in Cosham high street reopens after £75,000 refurbishment

The Costa Coffee in Cosham High Street reopened today (July 1) after closing for a redesign.

It’s hoped that the new digital menu boards and design style will create a more modern cafe experience.

Thousands of pounds have been invested into the shop. Picture: Jason Chadwick

Store manager Emily Joss said: ‘We’re delighted to fully reopen our Costa Coffee store on Cosham High Street on after completing an uplifting redesign which has seen us invest around £75,000 in a range of modern features.

‘With a refreshed seating area that has a new design style, and digital menu boards, our store offers the perfect environment for customers to enjoy their favourite Costa coffee.