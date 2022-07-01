Costa Coffee in Cosham high street reopens after £75,000 refurbishment

The Costa Coffee in Cosham High Street reopened today (July 1) after closing for a redesign.
It’s hoped that the new digital menu boards and design style will create a more modern cafe experience.
Read More
Store manager Emily Joss said: ‘We’re delighted to fully reopen our Costa Coffee store on Cosham High Street on after completing an uplifting redesign which has seen us invest around £75,000 in a range of modern features.
‘With a refreshed seating area that has a new design style, and digital menu boards, our store offers the perfect environment for customers to enjoy their favourite Costa coffee.
‘Our customers can also enjoy exclusive offers through Costa Club, where members can earn a free drink after buying eight drinks, or after four drinks when using a reusable cup. In July, members also have the chance to receive free iced drinks.’