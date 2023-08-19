Licensing officers at Portsmouth City Council are “ready and waiting” to help pubs meet rules that would allow them to open for Sunday’s (August 20) World Cup final, the council’s leader has said.

READ NOW: Massive fire

Concerns have been raised that some may find it difficult to comply with licensing rules for the 11am kick off and yesterday Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove wrote to councils asking them to help.

Jordan Nobbs, Alessia Russo, Georgia Stanway and Niamh Charles of England look on during an England Training Session during the the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 at Central Coast Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Steve Pitt, who is also the cabinet member for culture and leisure, said changes to licensing laws meant most were already able to open earlier but that support was available to those that did not.

“Reaching the World Cup final has been a fantastic achievement and we are well aware of the support and desire to watch the game on Sunday,” he said. “We have been focusing on making it as easy as possible for anywhere wanting to show the game and that support remains in place.”

He said the council had already prepared white and red lighting for key buildings in the city this weekend and said potential celebrations should England win were also being drawn up.

“Licensing laws were relaxed a long time ago and many of our venues already have early opening hours as a result, even if they don’t necessarily always use them,” he added. “As ever, Michael Gove is very late to the party on this but we have been making sure for several days that everything is in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our licensing department is ready and waiting to provide whatever help is needed.”

Industry officials have been calling on the government to provide England-wide coverage for earlier licensing hours starting before the 11am kick off for Sunday’s match but with Parliament in its summer recess this is not possible. ITV reported that requests for an emergency recall to consider the matter had been rejected.