Council refuses to close Gosport splash park despite it leaking 'thousands of litres of water'

The splash park in Alverstoke, Gosport is being investigated by Gosport Borough Council after it was found to be wasting water.

Portsmouth Water is the supplier for Gosport, which has not imposed a hosepipe ban unlike other areas in Hampshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gosport Splash Park in Alverstoke Picture: Sarah Standing (090822-)

Shannon Rhodes, who has family in the borough, said she was told by a council employee about the leaks.

‘He said because the features are broken - which are causing the leaks so I guess it depends on how long those features have been broken but I was told about it on July 31.

'I can't understand why this guy would have made it up - he said it was 2,000 litres a day.

‘Portsmouth Water has just phoned because I emailed them as well, they said they were out yesterday taking meter readings.

‘They said that they were using a lot of water - and they went out because they noticed it was spinning because the splash park was in use.

‘My understanding is that the water gets recycled, doesn't it? So I do not understand that being in use would make that much difference to the water usage.’

The council said that the amount of water being lost is unsubstantiated.

Councillor Peter Chegwyn, leader of Gosport Borough Council said: ‘We are aware that there is currently some water loss occurring through the system at the splash park which is being investigated.

‘We expect to receive a conditions report shortly and will then get quotes for the repairs.

'The splash pool remains open from 10am to 7pm for under-eights and their accompanying adults to enjoy the lovely weather.’

Portsmouth Water was approached for comment.

So far Southern Water has imposed a hosepipe ban on the areas of Hampshire that it supplies, which are in the north of the county, and the Isle of Wight.