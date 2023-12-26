Christmas brought a special surprise for a family whose baby arrived on Christmas morning - two days earlier than expected.

Eva Isobel Cooke was born at 7.38am on Monday, December 25 at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, weighing 6lb 14oz. Her due date was Wednesday, December 27.

The festive birth came as a shock to parents Charlotte Cooke and Sam Cooke - both 34 - who had their second child via a surrogate mother and rushed to the hospital for Eva’s unexpected arrival.

Charlotte told The News of her delight at the Christmas surprise, adding that her son - born in 2020 via the same surrogate who is from Havant - had “hoped that Santa would bring him a baby for Christmas”.

Charlotte said that Eva is doing well and was discharged from hospital this morning (December 26). The family will celebrate Christmas properly upon their return home to Bournemouth.

1 . Christmas baby born in Portsmouth Eva Cooke born on Christmas Day at 7.38am weighing 6lb 14oz to parents Charlotte and Sam Cooke both 34 from Bournemouth. Eva was born via a surrogate from Havant. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

