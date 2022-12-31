Couple turn life around from homelessness and drug addiction to marriage

Michelle and Trevor were both homeless, in the grips of drug addiction, and had been living in a tent before they were placed into accommodation with the help of the Fareham-based charity Two Saints.

Michelle said: ‘I became homeless on my 40th birthday, but to be honest, at the time, I didn’t really take it in. When you’re in the grip of drug use, nothing much matters. I wasn’t eating then and wasn’t looking after myself at all. I had my own place for 23 years, and although for many years I had struggled with addiction I managed to maintain a tenancy for myself and my daughter Ebony. But when she went off to university to study I felt overwhelmed by what they call “empty nest syndrome,” just looking after me didn’t seem enough.’

The couple have now been clean for two years and recently got married.

Two Saints support worker Alison said: ‘I began working with Trevor and Michelle in February 2021 and it’s been an absolute joy to watch their amazing journey progress.

‘To be able to choose where to live through the Housing First initiative was crucial for them as this has enabled them to stay away from other users and concentrate on their recovery. Their loving relationship has developed into an incredibly strong bond and they’re back in close contact with their respective families. Their marriage ceremony was wonderful to watch. I had the privilege of attending the event and I can’t deny there were a few tears.

‘I’ve supported them throughout the last 18 months with bills, debts, phone calls, appointments, food and benefits and they’re always so gracious. Trevor is now looking to return to work very soon. It’s been an amazing journey to be part of and I feel so proud of them both.’

Chris was homeless and living in a treehouse by the motorway. Charity Two Saints has now got him in accommodation and he has found a love for cooking and gardening

Two Saints has also helped Chris, who built a treehouse in woods by the motorway after a period of living on the streets. Struggling with his mental health, Chris had been using drugs and found it hard to engage with Two Saints’ outreach teams. They steadily built a relationship with him by providing food parcels and checking up on him before eventually finding him accommodation.

He is now living in supported accommodation where he receives practical and emotional support. He said: ‘I think I would’ve committed suicide by now, to be truthful. Struggling out there with the loneliness, the lack of support, not being able to keep myself clean and fed – I didn’t think I was going to make it for the rest of this year to be truthful.

‘I’m really proud of them, they really have helped me out beyond belief.’

Chris now engages fully with other clients and says the interaction from staff makes him feel more ‘human’ and ‘not just a resident’. A new-found love for cooking has given him purpose and he regularly makes meals for everyone at the accommodation as well as tending to the communal garden.