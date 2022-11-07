Last month the arts collective teamed up with the charity No More Durty Water for the Durty Sunday Social, and helped smash their target, raising more than £3,000 for the good cause. It came hot on the heels of their first successful collaboration with Tonic.

Meet and buy directly from talented designer makers with artisan crafts on show including delicately wrought silver jewellery, sea glass sculptures, gilded treasures and quirky ceramics. There will also be fine art and illustrations, upcycled fashion and home goods, and local author Matt Wingett.

NOW READ: Rock and metal event Takedown Festival to return after eight year absence at Portsmouth Guildhall

Seaglass Rose by Sara Le Gris Creative who will be at The Crafts in The Tower collaboration with Tonic Music for Mental Health on November 13, 2023

All pitch fees will go directly to Tonic, and admission is free although a small donation to Tonic on the door will be much appreciated.

Organiser Kelly says ‘It wasn’t easy to get going again post-Covid but collaborating with these great local charities and seeing the difference that their work makes, especially during these difficult times, has really given us back our momentum. We’ll be looking forward to doing more of these shows next year and I’d implore everyone to shop local as much as possible this festive season to support our amazing independent traders, venues and creatives too’

The fair takes place on Sunday from 11am to 4pm at Tonic’s HQ in The Frank Sorrell Centre, Prince Albert Road, Southsea. The charity’s record, merch shop and tea bar will be open and dogs are welcome.

For more on Crafts in The Tower visit facebook.com/craftsinthetower. For more information on Tonic, go to tonicmusic.co.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad