Crash involving three cars in central Portsmouth leaves three people seriously injured

Janus Security Services Ltd staff stopped at the scene to assist emergency service crews. Picture: Russell White

Police and paramedic teams were called to the incident in Landport Terrace at 3am on Saturday.

The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘This involved three cars. Three people were taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries and four people suffered minor injuries.’

Emergency service crews were aided by a venue security team driving home after a shift working in the city, according to Russell White, managing director of Janus Security Services.

The MD praised his staff for putting into practice their advanced emergency first aid training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘In the early hours of Saturday morning, whilst driving back from a hectic night shift across two of our venues, Sam, James and Kiera drove past.

‘They stopped and set up an effective triage system in order to provide assistance and be able to efficiently brief fire, ambulance and HART crews once on scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘All casualties were assessed and prioritised ready to hand over when incident command arrived on scene.

‘A further crew came down to assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We would like to say a massive well done to the team, we have received thanks from the emergency services for your assistance and we could not be more proud.’