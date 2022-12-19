Crash involving three cars in central Portsmouth leaves three people seriously injured
A COLLISION involving three cars in central Portsmouth resulted in three people rushed to hospital with serious injuries, while a further four individuals were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Police and paramedic teams were called to the incident in Landport Terrace at 3am on Saturday.
The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.
He said: ‘This involved three cars. Three people were taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries and four people suffered minor injuries.’
Emergency service crews were aided by a venue security team driving home after a shift working in the city, according to Russell White, managing director of Janus Security Services.
The MD praised his staff for putting into practice their advanced emergency first aid training.
He said: ‘In the early hours of Saturday morning, whilst driving back from a hectic night shift across two of our venues, Sam, James and Kiera drove past.
‘They stopped and set up an effective triage system in order to provide assistance and be able to efficiently brief fire, ambulance and HART crews once on scene.
‘All casualties were assessed and prioritised ready to hand over when incident command arrived on scene.
‘A further crew came down to assist.
‘We would like to say a massive well done to the team, we have received thanks from the emergency services for your assistance and we could not be more proud.’
Anyone witnessing a road traffic incident are advised to call 999 in the first instance.