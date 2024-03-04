Crash on A27 causes long delays for M27 and A3(M) drivers
A crash on the A27 in Portsmouth is causing long delays for drivers this morning.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident westbound has led to delays across the area including on the M27 and A3(M). AA Traffic News first reported the incident at 7.42am but did not not give details on the cause of the delays.
Now the AA has said: "Partially blocked and very slow traffic due to crash on A27 Westbound from A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington) to M27 / A27 / A3 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Travel time is around 30 minute. Affecting traffic joining the M27."