Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two lanes have been blocked following the incident at junction 11 at around 11am.

Travel service Romanse said delays were building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M27 has been busy in both directions as people flock to the coast during the heatwave.

Reports the M3 was suffering with heavy traffic near Winchester have also been reported.

Temperatures could rise to as high as 35C on Saturday and Sunday, the Met Office has warned.