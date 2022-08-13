Crash on M27 at Fareham leaves two lanes blocked causing heavy delays for drivers in heatwave

A CRASH on the M27 at Fareham is causing heavy delays in sweltering conditions.

By Steve Deeks
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 11:32 am

Two lanes have been blocked following the incident at junction 11 at around 11am.

Travel service Romanse said delays were building.

The M27 has been busy in both directions as people flock to the coast during the heatwave.

Reports the M3 was suffering with heavy traffic near Winchester have also been reported.

Temperatures could rise to as high as 35C on Saturday and Sunday, the Met Office has warned.

