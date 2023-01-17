Crash on M27 near Portsmouth causes delays amid freezing conditions
A CRASH on the M27 near Portsmouth has led to delays amid freezing conditions.
The incident happened eastbound between junction 11 Fareham and junction 12 Portsmouth. Delays of 25 minutes were reported by the county’s live travel service Romanse. The crash has now been moved on to the hard shoulder, it has been confirmed.
In a post at 8.20am, Romanse said: ‘M27 Eastbound - approx 25-minute delays J11/A27 #Fareham and J12/#M275 #PortSolent due to an earlier RTI now on the hard shoulder.’