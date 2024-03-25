Crash on M3 results in six miles of queues for drivers stretching back to M27

Drivers are suffering six miles of queues this morning after a crash on the M3 close to the M27 interchange.
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Mar 2024, 07:37 GMT
The incident, reported at 5.25am, happened northbound at junction 11. A lane has been closed.

AA Traffic News said: "Long delays, one lane closed and queueing traffic for six miles due to crash on M3 Northbound at J11 A3090 (Winchester South). Congestion to J13 (Chandlers Ford). In lane one (of three)."

