Crash on M3 results in six miles of queues for drivers stretching back to M27
Drivers are suffering six miles of queues this morning after a crash on the M3 close to the M27 interchange.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident, reported at 5.25am, happened northbound at junction 11. A lane has been closed.
AA Traffic News said: "Long delays, one lane closed and queueing traffic for six miles due to crash on M3 Northbound at J11 A3090 (Winchester South). Congestion to J13 (Chandlers Ford). In lane one (of three)."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.