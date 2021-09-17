A crew from Southsea attended the scene in Landsdowne Street, in Southsea, at around 5.30pm on September 16.

A spokesman for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Firefighters from across Portsmouth were called to a kitchen fire in Landsdowne Street in the Southsea area of the city just after 5.30pm this afternoon.

‘Smoke was issuing from the kitchen window, and on arrival the Southsea firefighters requested further resources, which came from Cosham and Portchester fire stations.

‘The third-floor flat fire was extinguished with one hose reel jet and two sets of breathing apparatus.

‘The crews left the scene at 6.06pm after conducting some community safety visits to neighbouring properties.’

South Central Ambulance Service was not called to the scene.

