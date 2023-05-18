Generate is a free, inclusive arts programme designed to support people with dementia and their carers run by visual arts charity Aspex Portsmouth.

Led by artists Abi Wheeler and Roy Eneas, the programme delivers weekly visual arts workshops at Aspex Portsmouth, and encourages participants to follow their own creative interests and find the techniques, materials and subject matter that inspires them in a comfortable, supportive art space.

Generate specifically focuses on people with dementia still living in the community, and those that have a diagnosis of dementia but still live at home with family in the Portsmouth area.

Barbara Bessant is a participant in the Generate project run by Aspex, for people with dementia and their carers.

For these people there is a risk of isolation. Carers in particular find themselves staying at home due to caring responsibilities and have a much-restricted social life, which can often lead to low levels of well-being and depression. In addition to workshops, the programme also delivers a self-run carers’ support group which provides respite for carers and loved ones, and the chance to talk and share with others who understand and empathise with their situation.

Barbara Bessant first joined the group in 2016 having never participated in an arts activity before. Beginning with simple drawing and colouring-in tasks, she quickly developed a love of painting and it wasn’t long before she was producing large-scale oil paintings every week. Since joining the project, Barbara’s six-monthly check-ups at the Memory Clinic have shown an improvement in her condition – she cites her involvement in Generate as being responsible for the change.

Barbara said: ‘Friday can’t come around fast enough. There are friendship groups – it’s the high point of my week – better than darts!

Roy Eneas (second left) and Abi Wheeler (right), are the faciltators for the Generate project run by Aspex, for people with dementia and their carers.

‘I look forward to coming to Generate because Fridays are a wonderful place. I can meet some lovely people, particularly Abi and Roy who have helped me all the way through this project. I wouldn’t be anywhere else without this, it’s my release, it’s my passion and it's my joy of everything.’

Abi Wheeler said: ‘The Generate project provides a crucial safe, art-focused space for people with dementia to continue to develop independence in their creative art work. As facilitators, myself and Roy have been able to witness first hand the increase in self confidence of the participants, and we understand the value Generate brings in offering an escape from the worries and confusion that dementia can often bring. We desperately need help from the local community in raising funds to ensure we can continue delivering this important project and support our wonderful Generate family.”

Aspex director Jo Bushnell said: ‘From the whole team at Aspex Portsmouth – our artists, volunteers, staff, and trustees – we are so proud of the positive impact Generate has had over the years, and hope that the community can get behind us to continue this vital work.’