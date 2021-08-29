From left, Debbie Henley, Carrie Clarkson and Danielle Tanner are loving the band. Beer festival at the Ship and Bell, Horndean. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 280821-13)

The Ship and Bell hosted a day of food, drink, and entertainment on Saturday, inviting guests to join in the bank holiday weekend fun.

As well as a local ale tent and a van serving up hot food, the festival also included a charity raffle and a bouncy castle.

A stage was set up so that guests could enjoy live music from bands while at the festival.

The Superheroes. Beer festival at the Ship and Bell, Horndean. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 280821-12)

Some superheroes even made a special appearance to entertain the crowds.

Gemma Oldfield has been landlady at The Ship and Bell for five years.

She said: ‘It’s been really well supported, we’ve had a good turn out.

‘We’re filled up, including the garden and all the car park.

‘We’ve got a burger van, an outside bar which has two guest ales, a Pimm’s tent, and an inside bar.

‘We’ve got bands playing all day, Hardcase and The Boost Button, as well as the superheroes.’

The London Road pub usually hosts a beer festival every year, although the coronavirus pandemic meant that the event could not be held in 2020.

Gemma added: ‘This is the first event we’ve hosted since Covid.

‘It’s an amazing day, it’s great to see the pub filled up.

‘It’s been a risk to take on but a success - I’m really happy.’

The team at The Ship and Bell plan to continue to host beer festivals each year on the bank holiday weekend.

