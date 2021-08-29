Crowds turn out for return of annual beer festival as Horndean pub hosts ‘amazing’ first event after pandemic started
A HORNDEAN pub is celebrating the return of its annual beer festival after it hosted an ‘amazing’ event.
The Ship and Bell hosted a day of food, drink, and entertainment on Saturday, inviting guests to join in the bank holiday weekend fun.
As well as a local ale tent and a van serving up hot food, the festival also included a charity raffle and a bouncy castle.
A stage was set up so that guests could enjoy live music from bands while at the festival.
Some superheroes even made a special appearance to entertain the crowds.
Gemma Oldfield has been landlady at The Ship and Bell for five years.
She said: ‘It’s been really well supported, we’ve had a good turn out.
‘We’re filled up, including the garden and all the car park.
‘We’ve got a burger van, an outside bar which has two guest ales, a Pimm’s tent, and an inside bar.
‘We’ve got bands playing all day, Hardcase and The Boost Button, as well as the superheroes.’
The London Road pub usually hosts a beer festival every year, although the coronavirus pandemic meant that the event could not be held in 2020.
Gemma added: ‘This is the first event we’ve hosted since Covid.
‘It’s an amazing day, it’s great to see the pub filled up.
‘It’s been a risk to take on but a success - I’m really happy.’
The team at The Ship and Bell plan to continue to host beer festivals each year on the bank holiday weekend.