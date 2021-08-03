Professor Philip Howard OBE, 56, and his daughter Abby Howard, 28, are taking on a five day tandem cycle to raise money to help find a cure for brain tumours.

They lost Graham Green, Philip’s cousin, to the disease in September.

Philip, a consultant antimicrobial pharmacist and a father of three, has signed up for Cycle 274 Miles to support the charity Brain Tumour Research.

Philip and Abby ahead of their Cycle 274 Miles in August Challenge

Abby, a carer for the charity Hft, will join him on a Dawes Discovery Twin bike.

Philip, who works at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, said: ‘Last September we lost my cousin and my mum’s favourite nephew and ‘second son’ to an aggressive brain tumour.

‘Graham was diagnosed with a grade four glioma in his frontal lobe in September 2019 and was given a prognosis of just six to 12 months. He passed just less than a year later, at the age of 67.

Graham Green

‘He was the funniest and most generous person you would ever meet.

‘So many friends I know have either lost someone to a brain tumour, or know someone fighting the disease.

‘Unlike other cancers, there is no screening or genetic testing so research is important to improve earlier detection and to improve survival rates.’

The pair will set off from Philip’s home in Leeds on August 16 and will cycle to Abby’s home in Bristol.

Abby, who is about to start a degree in Occupational Therapy, said: ‘Sensory support and rehabilitation is closely linked with brain tumour recovery and is something I am passionate about.

‘Often people who survive brain tumours are left with learning difficulties and can face challenges in regaining motor function, relying on specialist intervention and rehabilitation. ‘When Dad told me he was planning to undertake the cycling challenge, I felt compelled to get involved to support such a worthy cause so close to my own charity work and interests.’

Matthew Price, community development manager for the charity, said: ‘We are really grateful to Philip and Abby for taking on this amazing and unique challenge – it will no doubt motivate people to consider donating or maybe signing up to take part in the challenge themselves.’

