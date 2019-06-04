World leaders from around the globe including Donald Trump, the Queen, the Canadian and Australian PMs and the German chancellor are all attending the commemorative event on June 5. Security protocols have been heightened and these pictures show how the area has changed ahead of the ceremony.

