HUNDREDS of veterans will repeat the journey from Portsmouth across the channel to Normandy to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The Royal British Legion has charted a ship which will sail from our city’s harbour to France on Wednesday as part of the commemorative events taking place over the next week.

MV Boudicca, which has been commissioned to transport veterans to Normandy from Portsmouth

Three hundred D-Day veterans will make the crossing on the MV Boudicca as they retrace their steps on the 75th anniversary of the Normandy Landings.

READ MORE: Ship chartered to ferry 300 veterans from Portsmouth to France

The charted ship is set to leave Portsmouth International Port at approximately 6.25pm on Wednesday evening, following the ceremony on Southsea Common which will be attended by veterans, world leaders and the Queen.

The public are encouraged to come to Southsea seafront and wave off the veterans as they retrace the journey they made in 1944.

A flotilla of of Royal Navy vessels will sail past the MV Boudicca in salute with sailors lining the decks.

READ MORE: BBC announces full details of TV coverage during D-Day anniversary

Historian Dan Snow will be joining the veterans on the ship as it sails from Portsmouth to Normandy and he will be broadcasting live from the deck for The One Show.

For those wanting to tune in and watch it will be on BBC One starting at 7pm.

MV Boudicca will arrive in Portsmouth on Tuesday evening and there will also be a fly-past as she sails out of the harbour.