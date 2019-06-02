Have your say

PORTSMOUTH is getting ready to host the D-Day 75 anniversary celebrations this week.

The city will be the focal point of the UK’s commemoration of the Normandy Landings in June.

Spitfire will fly over Portsmouth. Picture: Mark Rutley Photography

The Queen, President Donald Trump and other world leaders will be coming to the city for the celebrations on June 5.

There will be a number of other D-Day events taking place in Portsmouth throughout the week for the 75th anniversary of the military operation.

This includes Spitfire plane flying over the city.

Here’s what you need to know:

When will you be able to see the Spitfire?

The UK’s national commemoration event for the D-Day 75 anniversary will take place in Portsmouth on June 5.

To begin the day there will be a major commemorative event – including a flypast of 26 RAF aircraft.

Spitfire will be among the aircraft flying over Portsmouth.

The aircraft are set to fly over Southsea Common at approximately 12.45pm on Wednesday.

Where will they fly over?

The flypast of the 26 RAF aircraft - including Spitfire – will coincide with the commemorative event on Southsea Common.

Fingers crossed the weather will hold out and the fly past will be easily seen.

Will other aircraft fly over Portsmouth?

The Red Arrows will carry out a flying display over Southsea Common, which will be the focal point of the D-Day events on June 5.

It will happen later in the afternoon.

So the sky above the city will be very busy on June 5.

Stick with us for all of the D-Day 75 coverage throughout the next week.