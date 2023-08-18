The D-Day veteran left home at the age of 16 to join the Marines but because he was too young he had to settle for the Marine Cadets until he became of age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then went on to become a Coxwain assigned to the SS Empire Cutlass and he was successfully involved in four trips delivering British soldiers to Sword Beach on D-Day.

Frederick Temple, a D-Day Veteran, has died at the age of 97 and his family has paid tribute to him.

He joined in 1943 where he served for six years and then he left for a year before joining back up in 1950 until 1966.

Frederick was part of the Royal Marines 41, 42, 43, and 45 Commando, which took part in the Normandy landings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Harvey, Frederick’s son, said: “He was a very strong, strict person. He didn’t take anything from anyone, he was a very good person.

"He went to join the Marines so they had to make him a Marine Cadet and then he became a Marine when he was 18.

SEE ALSO: Determined St Vincent College student achieves distinctions despite moving to UK from Germany in Year 10

"He lived by himself in a flat in Gosport until he was unable to. He got quite ill and he moved into Admiral Jellico House.

"We were just all so proud of him – the whole family is – he was amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frederick was father to David, Sharon, Vivien and Allan all of whom are proud of their dad and everything that he achieved over his lifetime.

The funeral will be taking place on August 25 at 10am at The Oaks Crematorium and all friends, family and servicemen are welcome to pay their respects.