D-Day Veteran who served in the Royal Marines for 22 years of his life has died aged 97
Frederick Temple passed away on August 1 in his sleep after being unwell for the last few months and his family have paid tribute to him.
The D-Day veteran left home at the age of 16 to join the Marines but because he was too young he had to settle for the Marine Cadets until he became of age.
He then went on to become a Coxwain assigned to the SS Empire Cutlass and he was successfully involved in four trips delivering British soldiers to Sword Beach on D-Day.
He joined in 1943 where he served for six years and then he left for a year before joining back up in 1950 until 1966.
Frederick was part of the Royal Marines 41, 42, 43, and 45 Commando, which took part in the Normandy landings.
David Harvey, Frederick’s son, said: “He was a very strong, strict person. He didn’t take anything from anyone, he was a very good person.
"He went to join the Marines so they had to make him a Marine Cadet and then he became a Marine when he was 18.
"He lived by himself in a flat in Gosport until he was unable to. He got quite ill and he moved into Admiral Jellico House.
"We were just all so proud of him – the whole family is – he was amazing.”
Frederick was father to David, Sharon, Vivien and Allan all of whom are proud of their dad and everything that he achieved over his lifetime.
The funeral will be taking place on August 25 at 10am at The Oaks Crematorium and all friends, family and servicemen are welcome to pay their respects.
There is expected to be a military presence at the funeral, all of whom will be paying tribute to a dedicated serviceman who spent years of his life protecting the country.