Police were called at 8.03am on Saturday to Tatchbury Lane, near Netley Marsh, following a serious crash involving a cyclist. The rider, 37-year-old Ashley Cron from Totton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family, who are being supported by specialist officers, have paid the following tribute to him: ‘Ash was all of our everythings, he was an amazing fun daddy to his five children and a loving and supportive husband, son, grandson, cousin to his fabulous big family.

Ashley Cron and family: Pic Hants police

‘Words cannot describe the pain we are all going through and we will never recover but are already appreciating all the love and support of all our family and friends. Sleep tight Daddy, we love you whole world, millions, billions, squillions, forever and ever with a cherry on top xxxxxxxxxx.’

The investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing with police appealing to anyone with information or dashcam footage.

‘Anyone who saw a cyclist in the area between 2.40am and 8am on Saturday morning is asked to contact us on 101 or report online, quoting 44220459880,’ a statement added.

