Dance and Cheer-a-cality performed 'What Dreams Are Made Of' at the Berry Theatre in Hedge End

YOUNGSTERS performed to their hearts content as they took part in two sold-out shows.

By Sam Leggett
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 12:38pm

Dance and Cheer-a-cality rocked two-sold out shows of ‘What Dreams Are Made Of’ at the Berry Theatre in Hedge End at the weekend.

The performances, which took four months to perfect, were performed by 190 children in the age range of 3-16 with dances varying from Tap dancing, Acro-dancing, Cheer and many more.

The children pulled off two incredible shows as families were in full support with 600 people attending the performances across the two nights with parents giving positive feedback.

Dance & Cheer-a-cality performed two sold-out ‘What Dreams Are Made Of’ shows at the Berry Theatre in Hedge End at the weekend. The dance school pupils wowed the audience with their moves which took four months to perfect, with 190 children aged three to 16 taking part in various dance and cheerleading routines. Picture: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com
Parents said it was fantastic, colourful and inclusive, and everything ran smoothly as the children wowed the audience with a successful night with the little ones waving and smiling to parents.

Lara Hallam, Dance Teacher, said: ‘Seeing the children sparkle and smile when they were all on stage is what made the nights special for me.’

For information on classes in Sarisbury Green and Hedge End go to dance-and-cheer-a-cality.com

