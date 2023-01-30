Dance and Cheer-a-cality performed 'What Dreams Are Made Of' at the Berry Theatre in Hedge End
YOUNGSTERS performed to their hearts content as they took part in two sold-out shows.
Dance and Cheer-a-cality rocked two-sold out shows of ‘What Dreams Are Made Of’ at the Berry Theatre in Hedge End at the weekend.
The performances, which took four months to perfect, were performed by 190 children in the age range of 3-16 with dances varying from Tap dancing, Acro-dancing, Cheer and many more.
The children pulled off two incredible shows as families were in full support with 600 people attending the performances across the two nights with parents giving positive feedback.
Parents said it was fantastic, colourful and inclusive, and everything ran smoothly as the children wowed the audience with a successful night with the little ones waving and smiling to parents.
Lara Hallam, Dance Teacher, said: ‘Seeing the children sparkle and smile when they were all on stage is what made the nights special for me.’
For information on classes in Sarisbury Green and Hedge End go to dance-and-cheer-a-cality.com