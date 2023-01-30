The performances, which took four months to perfect, were performed by 190 children in the age range of 3-16 with dances varying from Tap dancing, Acro-dancing, Cheer and many more.

Dance & Cheer-a-cality performed two sold-out ‘What Dreams Are Made Of’ shows at the Berry Theatre in Hedge End at the weekend. The dance school pupils wowed the audience with their moves which took four months to perfect, with 190 children aged three to 16 taking part in various dance and cheerleading routines. Picture: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

Parents said it was fantastic, colourful and inclusive, and everything ran smoothly as the children wowed the audience with a successful night with the little ones waving and smiling to parents.

Lara Hallam, Dance Teacher, said: ‘Seeing the children sparkle and smile when they were all on stage is what made the nights special for me.’

For information on classes in Sarisbury Green and Hedge End go to dance-and-cheer-a-cality.com