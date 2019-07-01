Dancecatz Academy perform ‘The Greatest Show Around the World’ at Ferneham Hall - photo gallery

The show, narrated by Katie Johansen, took us around the world in spectacular fashion with many skills being displayed by 50 children with colourful costumes, pyrotechnics and plenty of glitter. Karen Russell, who formed Dancecatz Academy, said: ‘Performing on stage gives children so much confidence, raises their self esteem as well as amazing their families who were all so very proud on Sunday. We have an amazing team of teachers and we care about every single child’s happiness, desires and development.’

The Greatest Show Around the World was performed by the 4 to 7 year olds of Dancecatz Academy at Ferneham Hall.

