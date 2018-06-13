Dash-cam shows the moment cycle accident knocked mum unconscious - now she’s calling for wearing a helmet to be made the law

A MUM who was knocked unconscious after falling off her bike is on a mission to raise awareness of the importance of cycle helmets.

Pauline Lympany and her son Christopher were riding along the A27 between Portchester and Fareham when Pauline clipped the kerb while mounting the pavement.

Pauline Lympany of Cosham came off her bike on the A27 in Portchester on Sunday, June 10, 2018'. 'She is warning others to wear a helmet

She said: ‘There is a cycle path along that road and Christopher said to go on to it as the road was busy and I went up and the next thing I remember is being in hospital.’

Christopher, 16, said: ‘She came up the kerb and the bike went from underneath her.

‘She was lying there unresponsive and I was really worried.’

A fireman, nurse and doctor were all passing at the time of the incident on Sunday afternoon.

Pauline Lympany's damaged helmet

Pauline said: ‘My guardian angels were truly looking out for me, having so many emergency services near me when it happened, and I want to thank them all so much for what they did and I am really grateful. I was apparently conscious in the ambulance but I don’t remember any of it and was in complete shock.’

The 49-year-old from Cosham believes her cycle helmet saved her life.

‘Without my helmet I probably would have cracked my skull open.

‘My helmet now has a big dent in it which could have been my head and I had grazes on my face and quite a bit of swelling.’

Now Pauline wants cycle helmets to become a legal requirement.

She said: ‘I see so many people not wearing helmets including children because they don’t think they are cool or want to ruin their hair but the truth is they can save your life.

‘I think they need to become a legal requirement when you buy a bike to protect everyone.’

Christopher, a student at Oaklands Catholic School, added: ‘I always wear my helmet and I may not look the coolest but I would rather have my head intact.’