Trevor Dryer, was mayor of Havant from 1987 to 1988 and was also a councillor for Hart Plain Ward for Havant Borough Council from 1978 to 1990. In recognition of his considerable service to the council and its residents, he was conferred the prestigious title of Honorary Alderman in 1992.

Councillor Alex Rennie, current leader of the council, said: ‘Trevor's commitment to his residents and the council as a whole was tremendous; he was utterly respected as a councillor, inspiring as a Mayor and duly recognised for his many efforts when conferred the title of Honorary Alderman. He will be missed, and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.’