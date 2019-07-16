THE details of a teacher who has gone missing in Turkey have been given to Interpol but his family says their expectations are ‘very low’.

David Cann, 56, of Cromwell Road, Southsea, disappeared on July 2 while on holiday in Hisaronu after leaving his hotel and set off to walk to a ghost town popular with tourists.

David Cann, who has gone missing in Turkey.

His family spoke of their ‘roller coaster of emotions’ as they marked the two-week anniversary since he went missing.

They say that they have been informed by Hampshire Constabulary that his details have now been passed to Interpol, the international organisation which facilitates worldwide cooperation between police forces.

Georgina Thomas, who is the wife of Dave’s nephew Gavin, said: ‘This is something that we have been pushing for since a few days after Dave's disappearance and can only now look forward despite our huge frustration that this has taken two weeks to come around.

‘Currently they are just asking for more details, but in the Police's experience once this ball starts moving things potentially move faster. We can only hope, but our expectations are very low based on experience to date with the Turkish Authorities.’

Other members of Dave’s family including his sister Sandra, who also lives in Southsea, his brother-in-law and his nephew are due to have a meeting with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office at Whitehall in London on Thursday morning.

They are set to discuss the latest status of the search, what the next steps will look like and how communication can be improved, especially as the family are no longer on the ground.

Mrs Thomas added: ‘We hope that this meeting will help to push the importance of the case, and set a future program for the search. To date the family have felt incredibly alone and isolated in their search.

‘With minimal local support nor translations services. They feel like they are doing their own search, own investigative work, and every update has been as a result of a reactive push for information rather than a proactive feed from authorities.

‘This is unacceptable and makes an unbearable situation for the family even more exhausting.’

The family have set up a Go Fund Me page here.