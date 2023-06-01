David Nesbit and Louise Wilders receive British Empire Medals for services to Portsmouth communities

Louise Wilders, second left, and David Nesbit, far right, receive their British Empire Medals from Lord Lieutenant Nigel Atkinson. Picture: Tony Knight Photography

They included Southsea-based David Nesbit and Louise Wilders, who lives in Petersfield but was honoured in the New Year Honours list for services to Portsmouth communities during the pandemic.

Louise was the driving force behind the formation of the HIVE Portsmouth, and is the charity’s former Chief Officer.

Revd Canon Bob White, the Chair of HIVE Portsmouth Trustees, said: ‘During her time at the helm of this charity, Louise constantly inspired us with her innovative approach and dedication to our mission to make the city happier, healthier and better connected.’

David Nesbit was awarded his British Empire Medal by Lord-Lieutenant Nigel Atkinson for services to charity and to the community in Portsmouth.

He is the well-established owner of Nesbit’s Estate Agents, Clarendon Road, and has always dedicated time to helping the local community and charities.

Born and raised in Cosham, David began working in 1937 and has been working on Portsea Island since 1957.

On being named in the New Year list, David said: ‘It is an honour and it is definitely appreciated. I have spent my time trying to help people with their various issues and it is very nice indeed to be recognised in this way.’

Also presented with medals were Clare Hobbs (Winchester) for services to young people in Hampshire and Molly Watts (Southampton) for services to literature during Covid-19.

The British Empire Medal was established in 1922 to replace the Medal of the Order of the British Empire and is awarded for meritorious civil or military service.