Debut sea angling competition finishes after ‘phenomenal’ debut splash in Portsmouth

The Sea Angling Classic 2022 saw an action packed final day at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

Lucky anglers reeled in prizes by HMS Victory during an entertainment-filled day that saw the champions take the plunge with a boat parade and celebration by HMS Warrior.

It brought to a close five days of fishing frenzy after an opening ceremony on Wednesday that saw hundreds of anglers and children parading through the streets of Portsmouth.

Competing boats were paraded around Portsmouth Harbour before the event was officially opened with a parade from Guildhall Square to Gunwharf Quays.

The competition saw 62 boats take to the Solent on Friday and Saturday in a bid to win historic trophies made with wood from HMS Victory and scoop the £150,000 angling boat or £50,000 cash as the grand prize – won by Smartfish who chose the money.

The occasion was seen as a big success with school children and scouts from across the city turning out in force – hopefully proving to be a catch for the next generation of anglers.

All catches at the event were put back into the sea.

Ross Honey, event founder, said: ‘It’s been phenomenal from the opening ceremony to the parade in the harbour that was closed just for us - it’s only normally closed for the Queen or the aircraft carriers.

‘It’s been so much more than a fishing event with education programs for schools and charities for disabled. All the locations used will help with scientific surveys to help the environment.

‘The weather was amazing and we’re very proud to have been able to promote Portsmouth.’

Steve Batchelor, who fishes for England, won the charter prize. He said: ‘It’s unbelievable to win, it’s a dream come true.

‘It’s been a great event and very well organised that will grow in the future.

‘It’s been very good to fish here and then to have the ceremony here at the historic docks by HMS Victory is special.’

