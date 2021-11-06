Delays of up to 40 minutes into Portsmouth following three-vehicle collision on M275

Police, ambulance and fire crews are in attendance on the M275 southbound into Portsmouth between junction one at Tipner and junction two at Rudmore following the incident involving three cars that occurred at around 10.30am this morning (November 6).

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Called at 10.27am on Saturday, November 6 to reports of a three-vehicle collision on the southbound M275 into Portsmouth.’

A three-vehicle crash on the M275 southbound on November 6

Three lanes are currently closed with National Highways South East reporting that cars are able to pass via the bus lane.

Witnesses have reported large queues building up as a result, with estimated delays of around 40 minutes.

In a tweet National Highways South East said: ‘M275 Southbound between Junction 1 Tipner and Junction 2 Rudmore.

‘@HantsPolRoads, @SCAS999 and @HantsIOW_fire have lanes 1,2 and 3 closed whilst they deal with multi-vehicle collision.

‘Traffic is able to pass in the dedicated bus lane past scene. Take care on approach.’

The News has contacted the South Central Ambulance Service and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service for more information.

More to follow.

