Dementia arts scheme's future is secured thanks to generous donors - including one person's £5,000

Visual arts charity Aspex Portsmouth has raised £13,118 through their Crowdfunder campaign and fundraising activities, helping to secure the immediate future of the Generate dementia arts programme.

Aspex’s Donate For Generate campaign received more than half its £10,000 target from pledges from 97. The arts charity also hosted a separate community fundraising event at its space in Gunwharf Quays, with a total of £1,113 raised through donations from the public and attendees.

The £5,000 donation came from a donor who wishes to be known only as ‘Rob.’

Left to right: Generate workshop facilitator Abi Wheeler, Generate artists Frances Reed , Bob McQuillan, June Willis, Barry Rogers, Patricia Blackman, Jean Samji, and workshop facilitator Roy Eneas.

Rob said: ‘My wife Jo was diagnosed with posterior cortical atrophy, a rare and aggressive form of dementia at just 52, with the consultant estimating that by the time of her diagnosis she'd been living with dementia for four years. At this time, there were very few places we could go to get support which weren’t focused on an older age group. Generate, however, was inclusive. The encouragement and praise Jo received from Abi and Roy did wonders for her self esteem at an incredibly difficult time in her life. Jo is sadly no longer able to participate but the paintings she created are priceless to me. The donation we've made, in Jo’s name, reflects the value we've placed on her participation.’

Anne Scowen, who cares for her husband and attends Generate added: ‘Generate is a very special creative sanctuary for both my husband and myself. I can feel my heart rate lower when (workshop facilitators) Abi and Roy greet us and my husband sits at the easel.’

Director of Aspex Joanne Bushnell said: We are thrilled to have received such fantastic support for this project, which reflects its value to the artist participants, carers and the wider community. I don’t know anyone who hasn’t been touched personally by dementia in some way, so we are delighted to have secured enough support to maintain the programme for a further year, while our fundraising efforts continue to secure support for the longer term.’

