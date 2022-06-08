Denmead care home celebrates Queen's Platinum Jubilee with themed quiz and singalong

During the bank holiday weekend, the team at Denmead Grange in Waterlooville held a garden party with live entertainment, complete with a ‘storm’ of red, white and blue cakes and pastries, a Jubilee-themed quiz and a singalong to wartime classics.

Staff and residents at the home put their heads together to come up with the ‘exciting’ plans for their celebrations fit for a Queen.

The whole home came together to celebrate the UK’s longest reigning monarch and reminisce about what she means to everyone at the home.

Denmead Grange staff and residents celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Abbie Johnston, general manager at Denmead Grange said: ‘We’ve all had such a brilliant time celebrating the Platinum Jubilee, it has been such fun. Our staff and residents love the Queen and so they were all so excited to take part. It has been a real collaborative process. It was so lovely to be able to invite our friends and family to come and join us for a proper celebration too.’

Mavis, a resident at Denmead Grange added: ‘The Queen is an amazing lady, everyone wanted to get involved in the celebrations. It is remarkable to think she has been on the throne for 70 years, such an achievement! I can just about remember the Coronation, I was very small but I remember the street party we had then and this was just as much fun. We all wanted to pay our respects and say thank you for all that the Queen has done.’