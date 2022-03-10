Denmead duo to raise £1,200 for charity following sold-out farming film premiere

Mark White, a semi-retired Denmead warden and amateur filmmaker, hosted a sold-out premiere of his new documentary film ‘Michael Bailey - Livestock Farmer’ on Friday, March 4.

All proceeds of the event, and two others to follow, are to be donated to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance and the South East Hants Young Farmers.

The event was so popular that demand has allowed Mark to host a second matinee of his 15-month film project, on Friday 11.

Michael Bailey and Mark White at the Denmead farming film premiere

‘The first one sold out in two days, I had posters and flyers ready to put up and before I even managed it, it was sold out,’ said Mark.

The 95 minute documentary follows livestock farmer, Michael ‘Speedy’ Bailey, over the course of 12 months, revealing the ups and downs of life as a Denmead Farmer.

‘I was very nervous, you just never know how they’re all going to take it,’ said Mark.

‘But it went down very well, there was a round of applause at the end, I’m so pleased,’ he added.

Mark White and Michael Bailey behind the scenes of Livestock Farmer documentary

Mark’s love of filming started when he was just 13 and he bought his first camera.

He started his own wedding photography business in 2012 alongside his carpentry day job, and ran it for 12 years.

‘I’ve learnt so much about farming and what hard work it is, and I wanted to show people what I’ve learnt,’ said Mark.

Mark White and Michael Bailey behind the scenes of Livestock Farmer documentary

‘That’s what it’s all about, entertaining while also showing people another side of things they might not know.’

The opening even featured a reenactment of Mark and Michael’s first meeting in October 2020, featuring Michael’s daughter dressed up in a cow onesie.

A third event organised by Michael, due to be held in Hambledon, has already amassed 75 attendees and the pair expect to raise a total of £1200 split between both Charities.

As leader of the South East Hants Young Farmers’ Club, star of the film, Michael, has previously raised thousands of pounds for local and national charities.

He said: ‘As well as being a good cause, a lot of us are working outside in the middle of nowhere and things happen.’

‘You never know when you might need to be rescued from being squashed underneath a tractor,’ added Michael.

Mark’s next project will focus on the 200th Anniversary of the Chichester Canal on April 9.

‘I don’t charge anything of course, I just love filming.’

Watch the trailer for Mark’s film here or at youtube.com/watch?v=QlVd9WQUZCg.

