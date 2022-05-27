Pensioners at Denmead Grange participated in a variety of activities on Wednesday, May 25, designed for a wide range of physical abilities, including walking and armchair exercises followed by a relaxation session.

Created to inspire senior-friendly physical activity, the national day was launched to increase awareness of the importance of remaining active to maintain strong, healthy joints and muscles, and to encourage diet and lifestyle changes for an overall improvement to wellbeing, and illness prevention.

Abbie Johnston general manager at Denmead Grange said: ‘Senior Health and Fitness Day is a great opportunity to try something a little bit different, you never know until you try – you might find a brand new hobby you really love.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents at Denmead Grange.

‘We have had a brilliant day trying out all kinds of new activities from arm chair exercises to relaxation sessions. We’ve all had a lot of fun, even some of our staff were put through their paces.’

Pam, a resident at Denmead Grange, said: ‘I’m all for trying new things - I never thought armchair exercise would work but I absolutely loved it. I can’t wait to have another go!’

Denmead Range’s enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Denmead Grange is run by Barchester Healthcare, which delivers high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.