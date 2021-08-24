Visitors were not put off by Saturday’s weather and turned out in droves to enter competitions and enjoy the entertainment on offer.

A wide range of exhibits were on show, including handcrafts and mixed vegetables.

Society committee member Nicky Pendleton said that the show was a ‘resounding success’, and added: ‘Despite the rain there was a great turn out, and a lovely atmosphere.

Lisa Lingard and members of the Better Body Club

‘The arena staged an enthusiastic over 50s dance demonstration by the Better Body Club led by Lisa Lingard.

‘Malcolm the Magician kept everyone entertained with his conjuring tricks and balloon modelling and Homes and Hounds of Denmead organised a splendid Fun Dog Show.

‘Numerous local groups and businesses supported the show with stalls, tombola prizes and publicity and local farmers provided transport, hay bales and much needed muscle.’

Georgia Morphett and Zachary Banbury, joint winners of the junior cup

There was also a Punch and Judy show, and prizes given for trophy winners.

Georgia Morphett and Zachary Banbury were named joint winners of the junior cup, while Phil Stock was named the winner of the RHS Banksian Medal for the most points in the vegetable classes.

