Derelict former Argos building ablaze in Fareham as firefighters rush to scene
Crews from multiple stations were deployed to the derelict site in West Street, Fareham, earlier this morning. The fire started from a wooden covering and spread to the former Argos building.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said crews were alerted to the inferno at 9.54am. One hose reel jet was deployed on arrival to quench the flames and tame the smoke. No one was injured in the fire, which was quickly contained by the fire service.
A HIWFRS spokeswoman said: ‘Crews Gosport and Southsea were called to a fire in a derelict retail building in West Street, Fareham.
‘There was a small fire in a front wooden fascia which had spread to the building (40x20 metres). One hose reel jet was used to extinguish the blaze.
‘The stop message came in at 10:17am.'