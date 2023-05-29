News you can trust since 1877
Derelict former Argos building ablaze in Fareham as firefighters rush to scene

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a building fire in Fareham.
By Freddie Webb
Published 29th May 2023, 17:11 BST- 1 min read

Crews from multiple stations were deployed to the derelict site in West Street, Fareham, earlier this morning. The fire started from a wooden covering and spread to the former Argos building.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said crews were alerted to the inferno at 9.54am. One hose reel jet was deployed on arrival to quench the flames and tame the smoke. No one was injured in the fire, which was quickly contained by the fire service.

The blaze broke out at the former Argos building in West Street, Fareham, earlier this morning. Picture: Google Street View.The blaze broke out at the former Argos building in West Street, Fareham, earlier this morning. Picture: Google Street View.
The blaze broke out at the former Argos building in West Street, Fareham, earlier this morning. Picture: Google Street View.
A HIWFRS spokeswoman said: ‘Crews Gosport and Southsea were called to a fire in a derelict retail building in West Street, Fareham.

‘There was a small fire in a front wooden fascia which had spread to the building (40x20 metres). One hose reel jet was used to extinguish the blaze.

‘The stop message came in at 10:17am.'

