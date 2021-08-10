Havant and South Downs College has seen a large increase in the proportion of ‘justifiably proud’ students gaining top grades.

They achieved an overall pass rate of 99 per cent, with 67 per cent securing A* to B grades - and 41 per cent achieving the highest A* or A grades.

In the interest of safety, results were viewed online for the first time, meaning that students are celebrating their successes at home with loved ones as they plan their next steps including university, apprenticeships and employment.

HSDC principal and CEO Mike Gaston

Mike Gaston, principal and CEO of HSDC, said: ‘Our students thoroughly deserve these results which are a culmination of two years where they have demonstrated real resilience and commitment to learning.’

The college team say that the outstanding results across A-level, vocational and technical courses show that students have continued to thrive, despite the difficult circumstances presented by the pandemic.

Mike added: ‘In the same way the International Olympic motto ‘Faster, Higher, Stronger’ was amended to include the word ‘Together’, I believe these results reflect the all-important partnership at HSDC between teachers, parents and students working together during the pandemic to ensure these high levels of success.

‘Our students progress with their heads held high, justifiably proud of their achievements and well prepared for their progression to future careers.’

