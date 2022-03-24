Dessert takeaway business launched in lockdown by Koop+Kraft owner takes off

Goozie Desserts delivers tasty sweet treats to homes throughout the PO6, PO7, PO8 and PO9 postcode areas.

It was founded by entrepreneur George Purnell, who also owns popular Cowplain restaurant and cocktail bar Koop+Kraft.

He developed the idea during the country’s third lockdown, while the restaurant was closed for dine-in and operated as a takeaway.

Staff, Shane Beavoisin, George Purnell and Stuart Turner with some of the Goozie goods at Koop+Kraft, Waterlooville.

He said: ‘While we were doing takeaway only, I had quite a bit of spare time to daydream.

‘When it comes to naughty guilt-free savoury food, we’ve got it down to a T, and while we do have a range of amazing desserts, if you’ve got as much of a sweet tooth as me, you’ll know you can never have enough sweet treats.

‘We noticed a real lack of decent takeaway options for those of us with a sweet tooth, so we set out to make the change.’

Some of the Goozie goods at Koop+Kraft, Waterlooville.

Some of the options on offer include stuffed cookie dough, gooey caramel brownies, Instagrammable waffles, ice cream sundaes and milkshakes, with toppings such Biscoff, Kinder Bueno, Oreo, chocolate orange and lots more.

George and his team have spent the last 12 months perfecting the offering.

He said: ‘Quality is our number one priority when it comes to Koop+Kraft and Goozie is no different than that.

‘Being somewhat of a dessert connoisseur myself, I knew it had to be perfect before we even thought about launching.

Some of the Goozie goods at Koop+Kraft, Waterlooville.

‘Our team has worked extremely hard, even if hard work often has looked like eating copious amounts of cookie dough.

‘I believe we can be one of the best delivery options around and we will be bringing the high standards we’ve developed through our past four years at Koop+Kraft.’

Goozie officially launched on February 22 and is available to order through goozie.co.uk or via the soon-to-be-launched Goozie app.

