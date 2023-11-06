Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The taxi game, created by Portsmouth entrepreneur Rachel Lowe takes you on a journey through the streets of Portsmouth collecting fares from attractions, landmarks and businesses. This Special Edition is two games in one with a double-sided board featuring a Day Shift and a Night Shift.

Rachel had the idea for the game whilst working as a cab driver to pay her way through her law degree at the University of Portsmouth. She entered her idea into the University Enterprise Challenge and used the cash she won to set up her first company. Destination London and Destination Portsmouth were the first two editions to be launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Destination London found success in Hamley’s of London, hitting the headlines when it became the store’s Christmas number one best-selling product – despite her idea being famously shot down when she appeared with her game in the very first series of BBC’s Dragon’s Den.

Rachel Lowe is launching a 20th anniversary edition of her board game Destination Portsmouth

Destination Portsmouth sold out within 2 weeks of its launch locally.

Rachel said: “I am so very proud to have created something that shines a light on our beautiful city. Some of my fondest memories of childhood were playing board games with family. I have received so many lovely messages over the years from people who made their own memories playing the original Destination Portsmouth game. Christmas Day this year will see many locals playing the new 20th Anniversary edition. It is the perfect Christmas gift for anyone who loves their city. Thank you to anyone who has supported the project, I am very proud of this special edition.”

A total of 93 destinations have made it into the new edition, including locations such as The D-Day Story, South Parade Pier, Portsmouth Football Club, Gunwharf Quays, The Gaiety and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new feature of the special edition are the Golden Destination cards, worth triple fare, which have been sponsored by official partners The Kings Theatre on the night shift, and City of Portsmouth College on the day shift.

The board of the 20th anniversary special edition of Destination Portsmouth

Kings Theatre’s CEO Paul Woolf said: “We are delighted to see the iconic Kings Theatre taking pole position on the Destination Portsmouth board game. The Kings Theatre sits at the very heart of the city. We are very excited to be part of something that promotes the wonderful waterfront city of Portsmouth to the rest of the world.”

Director of marketing and communications at City of Portsmouth College Mike Stevenson added: “Destination Portsmouth is such an iconic board game. We were a proud sponsor for its 10th anniversary, so naturally we jumped at the chance to be involved again with Rachel and the launch of the 20th anniversary edition. We love being at the heart of this dynamic, vibrant, exciting city and its people who have so much to offer. We urge everyone to add the game to their Christmas shopping lists.”