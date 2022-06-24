A suicide survivor and campaigner for male mental health and disability, Nick Wilson took part in the 96km trek - in tributue to the 96 men who die by suicide every week in the UK - along with his team over the weekend of June 18-19.

Nick attempted suicide six years ago and battled with suicidal thoughts throughout 2021, as a result of experiencing loneliness, mental illness and crippling chronic pain caused by a declining spinal injury.

He has been raising money for R;pple, a charity set up by Stubbington woman Alice Hendy after her younger brother Josh died by suicide at the age of 21 in 2020, as well as for other mental health charities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick and his team.

Ian Hendy, Alice’s dad, said: ‘We as a small family run charity are honoured that Nick nominated R;pple as one of his favoured charities to donate to.

‘The challenge he completed was extremely demanding, both physically and mentally, and the money raised will go towards the continued development of the R;pple Tool.

‘We can’t thank Nick enough.’

Nick said: ‘I truly believe in pushing boundaries, challenging the mindsets of ourselves and others, and demonstrating how having a “disability”, be this physical or mental, needn’t mean a person cannot be successful or thrive in life.